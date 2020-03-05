Economy Cosatu tones down its plan for Eskom Federation states commitment to ensuring that pension fund investments follow mandates BL PREMIUM

Cosatu’s proposal that pension funds invest in Eskom to give it a way out of its debt trap, which is now under discussion with business and government, is taking on a more market-friendly form as discussions progress.

Cosatu, which made a presentation to parliament’s committee on public enterprises, said on Wednesday it is committed to ensuring that investments by pension funds in Eskom are in line with investor mandates. This will mean any investment necessarily has to command an inflation-beating return.