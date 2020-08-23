Sars asks for more resources to strengthen its investigative capacity
Commissioner plans to strengthen capability of revenue service to tackle tax evasion related to Covid-19
23 August 2020 - 17:04
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the tax agency has asked for additional resources to strengthen its investigative capacity to deal with an increase in its workload due to tax evasion related to Covid-19.
Various government institutions, including all of its law-enforcement agencies, Sars and the auditor-general, have started working together as part of a fusion centre to look into the corruption related to the country’s response to combat the novel coronavirus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now