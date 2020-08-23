National Sars asks for more resources to strengthen its investigative capacity Commissioner plans to strengthen capability of revenue service to tackle tax evasion related to Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the tax agency has asked for additional resources to strengthen its investigative capacity to deal with an increase in its workload due to tax evasion related to Covid-19.

Various government institutions, including all of its law-enforcement agencies, Sars and the auditor-general, have started working together as part of a fusion centre to look into the corruption related to the country’s response to combat the novel coronavirus.