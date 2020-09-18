National Government clears travel to all African countries from October Business travel to banned high risk countries will also be permitted, subject to the consent of the minister of home affairs BL PREMIUM

Travel to and from all African countries will be allowed from October, but countries with high infection rates from other continents will not be allowed, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Friday.

The restrictions on high-risk countries would only be temporary though and it will depend on what happens to their infection rates. “If they are under control they will be allowed,” she said.