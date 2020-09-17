DA and EFF push back on Joburg Roads Agency’s new CEO
Republic Monakedi has a sketchy track record that includes allegations of corruption and mismanagement at two Limpopo municipalities
17 September 2020 - 17:47
Less than two weeks after the Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRA) new CEO Republic Monakedi started his job, a furore has erupted over past allegations of corruption and mismanagement during his stints as manager at two Limpopo municipalities.
The DA and the EFF have both raised red flags about Monakedi’s appointment, pointing to his track record in the Greater Tzaneen and the Mopani district municipalities.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now