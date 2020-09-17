National DA and EFF push back on Joburg Roads Agency’s new CEO Republic Monakedi has a sketchy track record that includes allegations of corruption and mismanagement at two Limpopo municipalities BL PREMIUM

Less than two weeks after the Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRA) new CEO Republic Monakedi started his job, a furore has erupted over past allegations of corruption and mismanagement during his stints as manager at two Limpopo municipalities.

The DA and the EFF have both raised red flags about Monakedi’s appointment, pointing to his track record in the Greater Tzaneen and the Mopani district municipalities.