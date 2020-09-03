National Judges are being unduly influenced by ‘irrelevant’ cases, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga took the allegation seriously, asking if the public protector thinks courts are granting personal costs orders ‘because it’s something that’s just fashionable’ BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is urging the Constitutional Court to reverse the personal costs order granted against her in her recent legal battle with Sars, says there is a growing and worrying tendency by judges “unjustifiably and almost instinctively” to make such orders against her.

Mkhwebane states in papers before SA’s highest court that such judges are “seemingly allowing themselves to be unduly influenced by other irrelevant court cases” and “inapplicable decisions”.