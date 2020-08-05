Busisiwe Mkhwebane to spend next two months fighting for survival in the courts
The public protector is adamant that adverse findings made against her are nothing more than ‘opinions’ of a judge
05 August 2020 - 18:10
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will, over the next two months, battle in courtrooms across the country to defend some of her most politically loaded and controversial reports — while simultaneously trying to halt any potential parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
These cases are inextricably linked — and how they are decided will determine not only if, when and how Mkhwebane will face an impeachment inquiry but also if, when and how the scathing judgments given against her can be used as part of that process.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now