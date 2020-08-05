National Busisiwe Mkhwebane to spend next two months fighting for survival in the courts The public protector is adamant that adverse findings made against her are nothing more than ‘opinions’ of a judge BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will, over the next two months, battle in courtrooms across the country to defend some of her most politically loaded and controversial reports — while simultaneously trying to halt any potential parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

These cases are inextricably linked — and how they are decided will determine not only if, when and how Mkhwebane will face an impeachment inquiry but also if, when and how the scathing judgments given against her can be used as part of that process.