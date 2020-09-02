National

Minister Nxesi confirms suspension of UIF commissioner and senior management

The employment and labour minister says Teboho Maruping was place on precautionary suspension in light of the auditor-general’s report

02 September 2020 - 15:39 Genevieve Quintal
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi on Wednesday confirmed that Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping, along with senior management of the fund have been suspended.

The suspensions come after the release of the auditor-general’s report, which showed major issues and irregularities in the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), funded by the UIF.

Nxesi said he placed Maruping on precautionary suspension on Wednesday morning in light of the auditor-general’s report which showed there were serious risks and violations.

He said the director-general of the department of employment and labour had also suspended the UIF’s CFO, COO and head of the supply chain. 

“These moves allow for the Special Investigating Unit to conclude its forensic investigation completely unfettered,” Nxesi said.

“I assure you that I will not rest until every payment is accounted for, and every wrongdoer made to account.”

The payment of Ters has been hit by a number of issues resulting in backlogs.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu highlighted problems with overpayments, underpayments, the invalid rejection of beneficiaries, fraud and double-dipping.

Ters was initially envisaged to cover three months, from April to June, and was established as a key part of the government’s R500bn economic and social relief package to help those affected by the lockdown.

It was announced in July that the benefit would be extended for six weeks until August 15. However, the opening of applications was delayed because a government directive had not been signed and published at the time. 

On Wednesday Nxesi said that the UIF had disbursed R41.6bn to 9.5-million workers to date, representing 822,000 employers.

“These benefits have supported millions of laid-off workers, their families, and injected cash into local economies,” he said.

It is expected that the Ters benefit will be extended to September 15.

Nxesi said the recommendation was made at the National Economic Development and Labour Council, because some companies had not yet opened, despite the easing of the lockdown.

“There was an agreement that this should be extended, however, I needed an assurance from the DG [director-general] and the actuaries if we are going to be able to afford [this] and we were given an assurance that we can afford these,” he said.

The minister said there were processes that still needed to be followed and the board of the UIF needed to be consulted on the proposal.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

UIF commissioner placed on precautionary suspension

Teboho Maruping’s suspension comes after an investigation into Ters by the auditor-general
National
5 hours ago

Ters payments resume after another delay

This was because the auditor-general was looking into problems with the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which funds the Ters system
National
1 week ago

Applications for Ters benefit extension to open next week

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi signed the directive earlier this week, after a delay
National
2 weeks ago

Directive for six-week Ters benefit extension yet to be published

The application process for the extended Covid-19 relief scheme cannot open until the ministerial directive is made
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UIF commissioner placed on precautionary ...
National
2.
Transnet warned of possible Beirut-style blast at ...
National
3.
Post Office puts its hand out for R7bn
National
4.
Treasury says it will meet deadline to appoint ...
National
5.
UIF commissioner placed on precautionary ...
National

Related Articles

Mkhwebane says Covid-19 related complaints have climbed

National

LETTER: Unions largely silent on tardy UIF

Opinion / Letters

Applications for Ters benefit extension to open next week

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.