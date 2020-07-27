Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions largely silent on tardy UIF

27 July 2020 - 17:00
Picture: WERNER HILLS
It is interesting to see how quickly the unions pick a dispute when it comes to extra money for their members but are absolutely silent when it comes to helping out people who have been retrenched or lost their jobs because of the lockdown (Unions on war path against embattled state arms maker, July 23). 

For the past four months hundreds of thousands of employees have been starving because of no payment from the emergency Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) funding. The trade union movement has largely been silent, though I believe Cosatu has at least started an advice office to help some of its members submit claims to the UIF.

It is amazing that there has been so little public outcry over the fact that as many as 1-million employees have not received their full payment from the emergency funding. This is one instance (among many) where it is clear that the government has failed the workers of SA.

Michael Bagraim
DA labour spokesperson

