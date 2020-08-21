Opinion

TELITA SNYCKERS: BAT’s schizophrenic U-turn: a ploy to get the foxes to guard the henhouse?

Why is BAT now, schizophrenically, demanding cigarette traceability? Especially since, less than a year ago, it was so vocally opposed to the very same initiative?

21 August 2020 - 06:00 Telita Snyckers*
Picture: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
Picture: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

After 141 days of SA’s tobacco ban, which saw levels of illicit trade in tobacco skyrocket, British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) is now urging the urging government to step in and eradicate the illegal sale of cigarettes.

The company, headquartered in London, also called for government to urgently ratify the World Health Organisation (WHO) Illicit Trade Protocol, which would include implementing a track and trace system, so packs can be traced back to their origin.

Introducing traceability to cigarette packs has long been on the cards. As far back as 2007, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) signalled that it intended to introduce more appropriate measures to securely mark and track tobacco products.

It undertook to do so again in 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It tried to launch a secure marking program in 2019. But guess what: The tender was delayed. Three times. Until it was ultimately cancelled.

Why did this happen? In large part, because BAT — the same company now clamouring for the introduction of a track and trace system — was extremely vocal in its opposition to the plan, through the Tobacco Institute of SA (Tisa).

After the tender was published, no less than 18 articles appeared in the media, arguing that “the new system had been rushed”; it “would capture only the legal market”; and it would “drive illicit trade up further”. The articles accused SARS of “wasting billions of rands”.

The media onslaught was relentless — and the loudest voice was that of big tobacco.

Yet all of a sudden, BAT believes this is now a good thing.

Let’s be clear — SA absolutely should ratify the Illicit Trade Protocol, and it absolutely should introduce far stronger supply chain control measures for tobacco products.

The boom in illicit cigarettes never would have happened had we had appropriate controls and enforcement capacity in place to begin with. As a country, we have virtually no insight into production volumes, and have to take cigarette manufacturers at their word.

It’s easy to simply not declare a batch; set up a covert factory the taxman knows nothing about; or run entire unmapped contraband towns (as BAT has allegedly been doing in the Democratic Republic of Congo).

We do not, in any notable way, monitor the tobacco supply chain. We do not compare how many filters or cigarette papers a company buys against the number of cigarettes declared. There is, in fact, no way to track where the packs go once they are sold, or to trace packs found on the market back to where they came from.

Manufacturers are under no obligation to use ‘know-your-customer’ policies or to apply due diligence checks to the people they do business with.

Instead, we are plagued with archaic excise administration systems that cannot adequately compensate for the integrity risks that are inherent in any highly manual system that only checks a small percentage of consignments, for a commodity that poses a very high risk.

Nor, in fact, do we really regulate the purchase or import of tobacco manufacturing equipment. (Right now, you can readily buy state-of-the-art cigarette machines online from sites like Alibaba.com for $1.5m to $3m).

So why is BAT now, schizophrenically, demanding traceability? Especially since, less than a year ago, it was so vocally opposed to the very same initiative?

Not too long ago, in 2013, BAT was accused of bribing a politician in Kenya to make sure a cigarette track and trace tender was not awarded to an independent service provider. And in Uzbekistan, the company reportedly tried to persuade the government to introduce a tax stamp traceability system for smaller manufacturers, while arguing it should be exempted.

So here is how this will likely play out: BAT will likely urge government to act with some resolve. It will likely tell government it needs a traceability system, but that an independent system would take too long to implement and would be too costly.

Then, it will likely tell government that it has its own traceability solution ready to roll out. And when that happens, that’s when the foxes begin guarding the henhouse.

*Snyckers, an independent illicit trade expert and former SA Revenue Service executive, is the author of an exposé released in May on the role of big tobacco in fuelling illicit trade ‘Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega Profits’

TELITA SNYCKERS: With the ban lifted, what’s next for dirty tobacco?

What does the lifting of the ban mean for the balance of power in the industry? Who stands to win, and who stands to lose?
Opinion
4 days ago

TELITA SNYCKERS: The tobacco industry has never been this vulnerable — here’s how to use that to do some good

There is a simple way for the government to reduce the number of smokers in SA, and that is to increase the tax on cigarettes. It has worked before ...
Opinion
1 week ago

TELITA SNYCKERS: BAT needs to win its ban challenge – but let’s not forget its complicity

BAT should be held to account for its dirty tactics, running a money-laundering scam, and the direct role its agents played in causing the implosion ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban
Opinion / A Moveable Feast
2.
FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban
Opinion / A Moveable Feast
3.
EDITORIAL: Sasol’s history-making financial ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Our accidental president
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
EDITORIAL: New tax resistance threat to fragile SA
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

TELITA SNYCKERS: BAT needs to win its ban challenge – but let’s not forget its ...

Opinion

How Zim smugglers are getting rich from SA’s cigarette ban

Features / Africa

TELITA SNYCKERS: Tobacco companies and the politicians who love them

Opinion

The mystery of how SA’s cigarette ‘exports’ soared after lockdown

Opinion

Banning smoking in public places? Get the basics right first

Opinion

EDITORIAL: New tax resistance threat to fragile SA

Opinion / Editorials

Legal challenge to cigarette sales ban might still go ahead

National

EDITORIAL: Easing lockdown brings relief — now it’s up to us

Opinion / Editorials

ROB ROSE: Don’t think it’s the end of the nanny state

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.