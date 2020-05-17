National Acsa talks to creditors in a bid to ease debt conditions State-owned entity cannot rule out request for shareholder support until its strategic review is complete BL PREMIUM

Airports Company SA (Acsa), the majority state-owned entity that owns and operates the largest airports in the country, says it is engaging with lenders on relaxing terms as it attempts to navigate the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has seen a major chunk of its revenue base cut off, mainly because of the flight ban imposed by the government as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus. Only chartered flights either bringing back South Africans stranded in foreign countries or transporting foreign nationals to their home countries are allowed, and then only after obtaining a permit.