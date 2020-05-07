NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s entire aviation value chain on brink of collapse
Up to 50% of all aviation companies may fold due to lockdown
07 May 2020 - 05:09
SA’s lockdown, which is set to lead to the demise of several airlines, could have devastating consequences for downstream industries such as equipment manufacturers, airport and aerodrome operators, flight schools, aviation insurance, financing, and aircraft maintenance companies.
The airline support industries contribute close to R50bn to GDP, employing 23,000 people whose jobs are all on the line, industry stakeholders say.
