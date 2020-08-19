National Public enterprises minister wants power to remove SOE boards Currently, the power to remove the board is ambiguous, which has led directors who have been removed to sue the government to insist on reinstatement BL PREMIUM

The department of public enterprises, the custodian of SA’s state-owned companies, wants to increase the power of the minister over parastatal boards by giving him the authority to dissolve them and step in when things go wrong.

State-owned companies have been plagued by governance problems, mismanagement, corruption and financial instability for more than a decade.