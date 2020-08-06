National SA citrus industry gains US market share Covid-19 sees a clamour for vitamin C and SA is exporting about 60,000 tonnes of it in 2020 BL PREMIUM

SA citrus growers are expecting another bumper export season to the US, with approximately 60,000 tonnes of fruit being sent from Cape Town to the port of Philadelphia in 2020.

This is a 9% increase from the previous record set in 2018 when 55,000 tonnes of citrus was shipped. Demand for such fruit has been growing internationally. Unverified claims suggest that eating citrus and other foods often used as home remedies for flu and common colds can help prevent coronavirus infection. But according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat it yet. ​