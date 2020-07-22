NPA hasn’t provided any evidence of racketeering in Zuma case, says Thales
While the arms firm’s application will delay Zuma’s trial, its court battle is a win-win development for the former president
22 July 2020 - 05:05
Thales, the French arms company accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to produce a single piece of evidence justifying its decision to bring a charge of racketeering — a crime that carries a potential 25-year prison sentence for Zuma.
Thales was responding to the 759 pages of documents the state filed as the so-called “rule 53” record of its decision to charge it and Zuma with racketeering. Thales is now challenging that decision in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a case that will almost certainly force the NPA to disclose key aspects of its prosecution strategy against Thales and Zuma.
