National NPA hasn’t provided any evidence of racketeering in Zuma case, says Thales While the arms firm’s application will delay Zuma’s trial, its court battle is a win-win development for the former president BL PREMIUM

Thales, the French arms company accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to produce a single piece of evidence justifying its decision to bring a charge of racketeering — a crime that carries a potential 25-year prison sentence for Zuma.

Thales was responding to the 759 pages of documents the state filed as the so-called “rule 53” record of its decision to charge it and Zuma with racketeering. Thales is now challenging that decision in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a case that will almost certainly force the NPA to disclose key aspects of its prosecution strategy against Thales and Zuma.