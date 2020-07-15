Alcohol can be drunk at home, Bheki Cele says, but not in public

Police minister Bheki Cele has said people are allowed to drink liquor in private even though the much-criticised alcohol ban remains in place.

In a media briefing of the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster in Pretoria on Wednesday, Cele said that while alcohol may be consumed in private, it may not be sold, transported or dispensed at any liquor outlet or restaurant.

“People are allowed to drink alcohol in private, inside their homes or their yards but not in public spaces, on pavements or in their vehicles,” he said.

“Law enforcement officials have been instructed to act resolutely to enforce compliance with the regulations, arresting those who breach the regulations and ensuring that they are successfully prosecuted.”

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the immediate reinstatement of the alcohol sales ban, a decision that led to criticism from consumers and sector stakeholders.

The multibillion rand alcohol industry argues there is no correlation between the ban and flattening the curve of Covid-19.

The industry says the livelihoods of more than one-million people who depend on the liquor supply chain would be affected by the decision to reintroduce the ban.

Ramaphosa said the ban was expected to reduce the alcohol-related trauma load on hospitals and free up desperately needed resources for Covid-19 patients.

Cele said convictions would result either in fines or jail terms, depending on the discretion of the court.

“It is critical to remember too that the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products and e-cigarettes remains prohibited at this time and subject to the same sanctions as those found selling alcohol.”

When the alcohol ban was lifted in June, the murder rate jumped from 20 murders per day to 40, and “the day after, it jumped to 55”, said Cele.

The JCPS justice and security cluster expressed concern over the increase in social gatherings before and after funerals, with Cele stressed ing that night vigils before funerals and the so-called “after tears” gatherings where alcohol is consumed after the funeral, remain prohibited. “No alcohol may be consumed at the actual funeral either,” he said.

Cele said law enforcement officials, working together with the neighbourhood watch and community policing forums would patrol areas and shopping centres were there were liquor outlets.

This comes after a liquor store was broken into in the Western Cape, a few hours after Ramaphosa reinstated the alcohol ban. The police are investigating the matter, said Cele. There had been other cases where liquor outlets were broken into and alcohol stolen when the hard lockdown was still in place.

Cele also threw his weight behind the new taxi regulations. On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced that taxis undertaking local trips would now be permitted to increase their capacity to 100%, while long-distance taxis would not be allowed to exceed 70% occupancy. This was on condition that “new risk mitigation protocols related to masks, vehicle sanitising and open windows are followed”.

“Drivers and operators [of] public transport and shop keepers will be responsible for ensuring that anyone who boards their vehicle or who enters their premises is wearing a mask. If they fail to do so, they will be committing an offence and can be charged accordingly,” Cele said on Wednesday.

There will be a presence of law enforcement officials at all national roads and at toll gates linking provinces to ensure that taxi operators were not breaking the loading capacity rule.

