SOLIDARITY FUND
EXCLUSIVE: Less than half of cabinet ministers confirm salary cuts
Ramaphosa has pledged he and his cabinet will take a pay cut and donate the funds to help with Covid-19 relief
13 July 2020 - 23:32
Three months after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he and his cabinet would take a pay cut and donate the funds to help with Covid-19 relief, it is still not clear whether the entire executive has followed through.
Less than half — 12 out of 28 — of ministers responded to Business Day when asked last week if they had made the contributions. Those who replied said yes or explained that they had either made a voluntary donation or had their salaries deducted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now