Taxis get green light to load vehicles at 100% capacity

The government has given in to pressure from taxi operators, giving the unregulated industry a green light to officially increase its loading capacity up to 100%.

The taxi industry transports about 16.5-million passengers a day and, although it is not regulated, it is said to contribute about R40bn a year to the fiscus.

Taxi operators defied the strict lockdown regulations imposed by the government in level 3, resuming interprovincial travel without the state’s approval. Instead of sticking to the 70% capacity, some operators had gone it alone, carrying the maximum number with no social distancing.

The taxi operators’ break with the regulations was seen as part of their growing frustration over the R1.14bn Covid-19 relief fund from government, which they have dismissed as insufficient compared with the losses operators incurred during the lockdown.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that taxis undertaking local trips would now be permitted to increase their capacity to 100%, while long-distance taxis would not be allowed to exceed 70% occupancy. This was on condition that “new risk mitigation protocols related to masks, vehicle sanitising and open windows are followed”, the president said.

That, however, has been criticised, with some arguing that it could lead to minibus taxis becoming super spreaders of the Covid-19 pandemic, as crucial social distancing regulations will now not be adhered to.