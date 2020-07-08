National Bantu Holomisa is using parliamentary privilege to avoid being sued: GEPF chair Renosi Mokate’s lawyers say the UDM leader must receive a punishing legal costs order for doing so BL PREMIUM

Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) chair Renosi Mokate’s lawyers say UDM leader Bantu Holomisa must be hit with a punishing legal costs order, for trying to use his parliamentary privilege to avoid being sued for making false and defamatory statements about her.

Mokate’s advocate, Cedric Pukrin, on Wednesday accused Holomisa of resorting to an “untenable stratagem” to evade responsibility for claiming that she was a “locust” embroiled in the looting of the Development Bank of SA.