Bantu Holomisa is using parliamentary privilege to avoid being sued: GEPF chair
Renosi Mokate’s lawyers say the UDM leader must receive a punishing legal costs order for doing so
08 July 2020 - 18:33
Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) chair Renosi Mokate’s lawyers say UDM leader Bantu Holomisa must be hit with a punishing legal costs order, for trying to use his parliamentary privilege to avoid being sued for making false and defamatory statements about her.
Mokate’s advocate, Cedric Pukrin, on Wednesday accused Holomisa of resorting to an “untenable stratagem” to evade responsibility for claiming that she was a “locust” embroiled in the looting of the Development Bank of SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now