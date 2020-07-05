Calls grow for the suspension of John Hlophe
Step is needed to ensure respect for the integrity of the judiciary, constitutional expert says after Mogoeng Mogoeng’s inquiry ruling
05 July 2020 - 17:22
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s hard-hitting recommendation that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe face an impeachment inquiry over allegations of assault, abusive language and abuse of power has led to growing calls for him to be suspended pending the finalisation of that investigation.
“To ensure respect for the integrity of the judiciary, judge president Hlophe should be suspended as soon as circumstances permit pending the resolution of the complaint,” Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, told Business Day on Sunday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now