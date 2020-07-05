National Calls grow for the suspension of John Hlophe Step is needed to ensure respect for the integrity of the judiciary, constitutional expert says after Mogoeng Mogoeng’s inquiry ruling BL PREMIUM

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s hard-hitting recommendation that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe face an impeachment inquiry over allegations of assault, abusive language and abuse of power has led to growing calls for him to be suspended pending the finalisation of that investigation.

“To ensure respect for the integrity of the judiciary, judge president Hlophe should be suspended as soon as circumstances permit pending the resolution of the complaint,” Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, told Business Day on Sunday.