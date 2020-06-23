How fund managers are placing their bets

If there is one thing that will surprise, it will be if domestic equities do better than everyone expects, he said.

Neville Chester, portfolio manager at Coronation, said Coronation also thinks markets have run ahead of themselves as the world is fraught with problems.

Chester said that despite an economic stimulus on a scale the world has never seen before, someone has to pay for stimulus and the world is leaning to the political left. Ultimately, this could mean higher corporate taxes, which would be bad for global equities. “We see many reasons why this relief and liquidity-led recovery can peter out,” he said.

Both Chester and Hywel George, chief investment officer of Old Mutual who addressed the Virtual Network webinar, acknowledged the role of day traders in pushing up share prices in the short term.

Nevertheless, Coronation upped its weighting to select shares in developed markets when the market sold off indiscriminately as it believes developed markets can support and stimulate their economies better than emerging markets, and global bonds are not offering value.

Chester said the lockdown in SA has been immensely damaging and the country will feel the effects for a long time to come. Despite this, Coronation bought more global-listed quality businesses in SA while the prices were down. The manager also holds local bonds cautiously, as cash is not offering inflation-beating returns, he said.

Ninety One Opportunity Fund manager Clyde Rossouw said it is important not to think this crisis is the same as that of 2008 when the fortunes of many local businesses, including the banks, were largely unchanged.

This time it is an SA crisis and even before it the country was staring down the barrel of a recession. So the weak currency and the low stock prices will not necessarily translate into a mean reversion on the local market, he said.

This time the country will need to access huge amounts of foreign funding to weather the crisis and bond yields are still too high, making it expensive for companies to raise capital, he said. Ninety One is therefore more reticent about buying local equities, preferring instead quality companies in offshore markets.