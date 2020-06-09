Life FINANCIAL FORUM Q&A: Can I claim work-from-home expenses under lockdown? The rules for who and what qualifies are specific, and getting a tax deduction might not be as simple as you think BL PREMIUM

Q: As many of us are now working from home, can we claim any of the costs — Wi-Fi, data, internet service provider, cellphone, home computer, electricity, printer costs and even a share of rates and the bond — as tax deductions? — D Read, via WhatsApp

A: Deborah Tickle, tax professor at the University of Cape Town and author of TickleonTax.net, replies: