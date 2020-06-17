PODCAST | Assessing your personal finances to weather Covid-19

Tsimane echos this sentiment, saying that even before the lockdown, South Africans were running on “auto-pilot” when it came to their finances. He says before Covid-19 hit SA and the rest of the world, SA consumers were already under immense pressure.

The discussion explores what type of financial damage Covid-19 has caused for South Africans; what questions people should be asking their financial advisors in relation to their finances and the crisis; has there been any good to come out of the consumer pressure caused by the pandemic; and an outlook for personal finances for the rest of the year.

Both financial advisors say the main positive of the crisis is that it has forced people to relook their financial plans and get their affairs in order.

Tappan warns that during this time of low interest rates, debt holidays and government relief, consumers should be careful not to fall into more debt, while Tsimane advises those with insurance policies or other investments to stay in the market, despite the volatility being experienced, so that they can reap the rewards in the long run.

