National Stats SA hobbled by high staff vacancies The quality of the data is being compromised, says statistician-general Risenga Maluleke

Stats SA, the country’s official data collection agency, has a vacancy rate of about 21% and is likely to be hit by budget cuts.

The human resource constraints were a reason the organisation, which produces statistics on unemployment, GDP, the consumer price index and producer price index has not been able to fully achieve its strategic objectives.