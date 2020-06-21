Stats SA hobbled by high staff vacancies
The quality of the data is being compromised, says statistician-general Risenga Maluleke
21 June 2020 - 18:05
Stats SA, the country’s official data collection agency, has a vacancy rate of about 21% and is likely to be hit by budget cuts.
The human resource constraints were a reason the organisation, which produces statistics on unemployment, GDP, the consumer price index and producer price index has not been able to fully achieve its strategic objectives.
