National

Cash-strapped Stats SA to approach Treasury again for cash

23 February 2020 - 17:51 Asha Speckman
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: GCIS
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: GCIS

Cash-strapped Stats SA and minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will again approach finance minister Tito Mboweni for funds as it tries to solve its dire financial situation.

On Sunday morning Mthembu, under whose department the agency falls, met the statistician-general Risenga Maluleke and members of the Stats SA council who have threatened to resign en masse.

Mthembu’s spokesperson, Nonceba Mhlauli, could not be reached for the detailed outcome of the meeting. However, a statement from Mthembu’s office said Sunday’s meeting was “to find common ground to ensure continuity and integrity of the statistical system.

“The meeting was productive and congenial,” the statement said.

It also said Mthembu, Maluleke and Prof David Everatt, who chairs the council, will hold further talks with Mboweni and the National Treasury on a lasting solution to the  “imminent risks in the statistical system”.

Stats SA, which produces consumer inflation and unemployment data as well as  surveys on poverty and inequality among other figures needed in the policy-making process, has suffered budget cuts and a freeze on recruitment as it heads into an important national census in 2021.

Emergency funding of R46m in 2020 was promised to Stats SA after a previous round of talks with Mboweni, but this was not a long-term solution.

The government has allocated an additional R3.2bn to Stats SA in coming years to conduct the census but this only covers the rollout of the census.  Everatt told BusinessLIVE last week, “A census that has no Stats SA to analyse it or run a post-enumeration survey is a waste of money.”

 Additional reporting Lynley Donnelly

EDITORIAL: Starving Stats SA of funds endangers its future

Panel threatens to resign en masse over cash crunch that jeopardises the credibility of national data
Opinion
4 days ago

Minister to meet SA Statistics Council over funding ‘tipping point’

Without the council’s support, official statistics ‘are effectively rendered meaningless’ with serious economic consequences, says the council chair
National
4 days ago

Stats SA’s council set to quit over funding crisis

The body charged with safeguarding the country’s official statistics has threatened to walk, if the agency which produces a raft of economic and ...
Economy
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Afrikaner academics condemn apartheid as a crime ...
National
2.
Cash-strapped Stats SA to approach Treasury again ...
National
3.
Deputy judge president Goliath is ‘ready to take ...
National
4.
Correctional services faces scores of civil ...
National

Related Articles

SA Statistics Council threatens to resign over funding crunch

National

AYABONGA CAWE: Tackling jobs crisis needs clear post-school pathways

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.