Sassa owed R1.5bn and wants CPS liquidated
Cash Paymaster Services says it is broke, which Sassa denies and is going to court to prove it
19 June 2020 - 12:38
Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which managed the distribution of welfare grants to more than 17-million South Africans, still owes the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) about R1.5bn.
This is according to Sassa’s application filed in the high court in Pretoria in a bid to put a stop to CPS’s business rescue process and rather have the company liquidated.
