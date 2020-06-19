National Sassa owed R1.5bn and wants CPS liquidated Cash Paymaster Services says it is broke, which Sassa denies and is going to court to prove it BL PREMIUM

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which managed the distribution of welfare grants to more than 17-million South Africans, still owes the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) about R1.5bn.

This is according to Sassa’s application filed in the high court in Pretoria in a bid to put a stop to CPS’s business rescue process and rather have the company liquidated.