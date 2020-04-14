National Social grant challenge returning to ConCourt over claim of underreported profit Freedom Under Law accuses Cash Paymaster Services of understating earnings by almost R1bn BL PREMIUM

Civil society organisation Freedom Under Law (FUL) has accused Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which managed the distribution of welfare grants to more than 17-million South Africans, of underreporting profit by almost R1bn.

Now the Constitutional Court has once again been asked to intervene in the matter, after it found in 2013 that the previous contract with CPS was invalid.