Scopa wants full parliamentary inquiry into water department
The inquiry will probe how the finances of the department deteriorated to such an extent that it became bankrupt
05 June 2020 - 20:01
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is to ask the national assembly to set up a full parliamentary inquiry into the rot at the department of water and sanitation
Parliament must give the go-ahead for such an inquiry to be instigated.
