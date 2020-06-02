CRIME FIGHTERS
Ramaphosa filling top positions at NPA is an important step, says Shamila Batohi
02 June 2020 - 05:10
More than six months after three of the most powerful positions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) became vacant, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally filled two of them and appointed two senior advocates in a move that is critical to strengthening its ability to tackle crime and corruption.
The appointments come amid rising frustration about the lack of high-profile prosecutions after years of state capture corruption that led to a decade of low growth and the destruction of state-owned enterprises.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now