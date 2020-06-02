National CRIME FIGHTERS Ramaphosa filling top positions at NPA is an important step, says Shamila Batohi BL PREMIUM

More than six months after three of the most powerful positions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) became vacant, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally filled two of them and appointed two senior advocates in a move that is critical to strengthening its ability to tackle crime and corruption.

The appointments come amid rising frustration about the lack of high-profile prosecutions after years of state capture corruption that led to a decade of low growth and the destruction of state-owned enterprises.