National NPA set to roll on Transnet looting case targeting Gupta allies First major state capture case against key Gupta associates linked to deal for 1,064 locomotives

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is preparing to launch its first major state capture corruption case against key Gupta family associates.

Just over two years after Cyril Ramaphosa became president and put the restoration of the prosecution authority at the heart of his reform agenda, the NPA is set to charge individuals accused of stealing more than R1.6bn from ports and rails utility Transnet, with the alleged assistance of former bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh.