NPA set to roll on Transnet looting case targeting Gupta allies
First major state capture case against key Gupta associates linked to deal for 1,064 locomotives
28 April 2020 - 05:10
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is preparing to launch its first major state capture corruption case against key Gupta family associates.
Just over two years after Cyril Ramaphosa became president and put the restoration of the prosecution authority at the heart of his reform agenda, the NPA is set to charge individuals accused of stealing more than R1.6bn from ports and rails utility Transnet, with the alleged assistance of former bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now