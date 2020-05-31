National Ramaphosa was correct to delay action against Pravin Gordhan, top court says Constitutional Court rejects argument by EFF and Busisiwe Mkhwebane BL PREMIUM

The apex court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did the right thing by not taking immediate disciplinary action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan after he took the public protector’s report on the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit on review.

The Constitutional Court on Friday delivered judgment in a matter which has been fraught with political controversy since the report was first released by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in which she probed the establishment of the unit at Sars, and found that Ramaphosa should take action against the minister.