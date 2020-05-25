National EFF should pay costs for ‘irrelevant arguments’, says Ramaphosa President’s lawyers accuse party of making up arguments to justify Mkhwebane’s report that she herself had never raised BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have hit out at the EFF for its late attempt to justify public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s invalidated report on his CR17 campaign, saying the opposition party is making “irrelevant” arguments in the Constitutional Court.

In papers filed with the top court last Friday, the lawyers ask that the party be punished with a legal costs order.