President’s lawyers slam EFF move to ‘repurpose’ Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report
Ramaphosa’s legal team says the party’s bid to appeal the invalidation of the findings is absurd
23 April 2020 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have slammed the EFF’s attempt to appeal the invalidation of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s damaging report about his election campaign funding as “absurd”.
They say the party has made no effort to even defend her “hopelessly flawed” findings.
