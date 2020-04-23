National President’s lawyers slam EFF move to ‘repurpose’ Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report Ramaphosa’s legal team says the party’s bid to appeal the invalidation of the findings is absurd BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have slammed the EFF’s attempt to appeal the invalidation of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s damaging report about his election campaign funding as “absurd”.

They say the party has made no effort to even defend her “hopelessly flawed” findings.