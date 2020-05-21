National

SA’s Covid-19 cases climb past 18,000

21 May 2020 - 00:36 Matthew Savides
The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has passed 18,000. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

A two-day-old baby has become SA's first neonatal Covid-19 fatality, health minister  Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night.

Mkhize said that the child was one of 27 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The country's death toll now stands at 339, and the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 18,003.

“Sadly, we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to Covid-19. This was a two-day-old baby that was born prematurely and therefore had lung difficulties, which required ventilation support immediately after birth,” said Mkhize.

“The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity.

“We extend a special word of comfort to the mother of this child and salute the neonatologists, nurses and all allied and technical personnel who had the difficult task of caring for the neonate to the end.”

He also confirmed the death of a health care worker in the Western Cape from Covid-19.

“When Covid-19 claims the lives of the very people who are the bedrock of the national response, we feel the loss in so many ways. I want to send a special tribute to the health care workers who continue to serve with honour and compassion, despite the real risks they face in the front line.

“My heart goes out to the family, colleagues and loved ones of this compatriot. We salute her for the contribution she has made to the fight against Covid-19.”

In terms of the number of cases, the Western Cape was still the country's epicentre, with 11,262 cases — followed by Gauteng with 2,400 and the Eastern Cape with 2,215.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was on Wednesday provided as:

  • Western Cape — 11,262 cases, 210 deaths, 5,105 recoveries;
  • Gauteng — 2,400 cases, 27 deaths, 1,694 recoveries; 
  • Eastern Cape — 2,215 cases, 45 deaths, 1,036 recoveries;
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 1,650 cases, 46 deaths, 842 recoveries;
  • Free State — 180 cases, 6 deaths, 118 recoveries;
  • Limpopo — 93 cases, 3 deaths, 42 recoveries;
  • Mpumalanga — 93 cases, 0 deaths, 58 recoveries;
  • North West — 72 cases, 1 death, 28 recoveries; and
  • Northern Cape — 38 cases, 1 deaths, 27 recoveries.

The figures are from 505,861 tests, with 18,252 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

