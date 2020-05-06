National

Prasa set to clash with angry unions over plan to cut jobs

06 May 2020 - 19:55 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Prasa administrator Bongosizwe Mpondo at the Prasa head offices in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Prasa administrator Bongosizwe Mpondo at the Prasa head offices in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Bongisizwe Mpondo, administrator of troubled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), will meet disgruntled trade unions on Friday over the transport utility proposal to retrench workers.

Prasa is facing a “debilitating cash flow crunch” brought about by many years of looting and mismanagement.

The unions have accused Mpondo of acting in bad faith in trying to address the state-owned rail and bus operator’s challenges, saying he contributed to its financial woes. Mpondo was appointed by transport minister Fikile Mbalula in December 2019 to fix the ailing state-owned business.

This week Prasa, which failed to pay R23m to employees’ retirement fund benefits in the past two months, announced it was considering implementing job cuts through voluntary severance packages. The state-owned enterprise has an estimated 17,000 workforce.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa told Business Day the proposal to reduce the headcount was informed by revenues that had been declining even before the national lockdown began in March. He said  these had since worsened.

“In the past several years, Prasa has been having budget deficits and labour costs that are above half of the operational expenditure budget. This has put pressure on cash flow and made it difficult for the agency to pay creditors and suppliers,” said Mgitywa.

Prasa admitted in March that it was going through a “debilitating cash flow crunch” that had depleted its operational budget and led to it failing to pay suppliers and creditors.

“How many new appointments has he made do date? Mpondo contributed to the cash flow problem after he appointed his panel of technical advisers for his 12-month tenure on 5 February 2020,” said Sonja Carstens, spokesperson of the United National Transport Union (Untu), the majority union at Prasa.

On April 25, Untu laid complaints of alleged fraud, theft and contravention of the Transnet Pension Fund Act against Mpondo in his capacity as the Prasa administrator, after the agency withheld R23m in pension-fund contributions amounting for its employees in the Metrorail division.

Carstens said the turnaround plan Mpondo shared with unions during a meeting in January did not look convincing. “Untu told him that his plan looked like a ‘cut and paste’ piece, [with] some [of] wording precisely the same as some of his five predecessors,” she said.

Prasa has had five turnaround strategies since its inception, and has been dogged by governance failures, irregular expenditure, and allegations of state capture.

The other issues Untu hoped to raise at Friday’s meeting were  that  “the now disbanded board of Prasa had decided to suspend the services of 20 security companies at the end of October 2019 without putting an alternative in place”, said Carstens.

“To date, Mpondo has not appointed new security companies to replace them. This led to the huge and destructive vandalism of the railway infrastructure nationwide, not only affecting Prasa’s ability to run its service, but also affecting Transnet Freight Rail’s services severely,” Carstens said.

SA Transport Allied Workers Union (Satawu) national sector co-ordinator, Lubabalo Tinzi, said: “Mpondo is disgusting with the attitude he is adopting against labour. He is not presenting anything tangible to persuade unions to consider his proposal to reduce the headcount.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Mpondo one-man show is upbeat about getting Prasa back on track

With a transport professional in charge as CEO as well as the board, the chances of success have improved
National
3 months ago

Culture of impunity was rife at Prasa, Fikile Mbalula says

Transport minister and administrator of the passenger rail agency say it is broken
National
3 months ago

MPs aim to have former Prasa board members declared delinquent

Notable directors such as Sango Ntsaluba, Nazir Alli and Khanyisile Kweyama face fallout
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal bound to fail, says ...
National
2.
State should support all business, regardless of ...
National
3.
Gwede Mantashe opens the door to municipal energy
National
4.
BAT no longer going to court over tobacco ban
National
5.
DA puts Ebrahim Patel under pressure to fully ...
National

Related Articles

Broke Prasa unable to make contributions to Metrorail employees’ pension fund

National / Labour

Prasa suspends 12 on ‘gross misconduct’ allegations

National

Autopax employees to get rest of salaries on Thursday, Prasa says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.