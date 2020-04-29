National

Eskom shuts Camden power plant as ash dam poses safety risk

29 April 2020 - 23:30 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Power utility Eskom says it has temporarily closed the Camden power plant  in Mpumalanga because the dam where it stores the ash from burning coal could burst and endanger local residents.

The 1,600MW power plant will be closed for up to three months after a “review by a professional body”, Eskom said in a statement.

“The contractor concluded that the current dam has reached its maximum height and therefore it poses a safety risk to all personnel on site [and] neighbouring communities, and could also be a cause for environmental contravention,” the utility said.

The closure adds to the environmental challenges faced by the company, which produces almost all of SA’s power. Eskom also faces the potential partial closure of its Kendal power plant because it breaches pollution emission limits.

The coal-fired plant’s emissions of sulphur dioxide, particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, are often a multiple of those recommended by the World Health Organisation, Cape Town-based Centre for Environmental Rights says, quoting studies it commissioned.

Power-plant pollution has been tied to complaints ranging from respiratory diseases to heart attacks and strokes.

The studies, by Andy Gray of San Rafael, California-based Gray Sky Solutions and Ranajit Sahu, an air-quality consultant from California, come as pressure mounts on state-owned Eskom to curb emissions from the coal-power plants.

Eskom was served with a compliance notice earlier in 2020 by the environment department, demanding it curb emissions from the 4,116MW Kendal plant or face its partial closure.

Of the plant’s six generating units two are operating within emissions limits, one is being repaired and is offline and three are exceeding the limits, Eskom said in a response to queries. The electrostatic precipitators, which use an electric charge to take particles out of the emissions, and dust handling plants were damaged during a strike in 2018, it said.

Full repairs of the units “can only be executed one after the other. Some of the work has already been executed,” Eskom said.

While “Eskom is committed to addressing the emissions issues at Kendal power station” shutting down units exceeding emission limits would compromise the company’s ability to meet national power demand, the utility said.

Bloomberg  

Eskom eyes managers' jobs, fuel costs in savings drive

Eskom has to find ways to save money, given the servicing costs of its R454bn debt and its high salary costs
Business
4 days ago

Coal producers in the dark as Eskom warns of force majeure

The utility has warned it may not take delivery of contracted coal, but the extent and impact of the move is yet to be seen
Companies
1 week ago

Eskom and Exxaro’s old animosity has flared up again

Exxaro says the power plants are still able to produce power and that Eskom’s force majeure notice does not apply
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Molefe and Singh may have sleepless nights as NPA ...
National
2.
Cuban doctors come with a R440m price tag
National / Health
3.
SA’s aviation industry ‘on verge of collapse’
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: State finally has a solid case ...
National
5.
Broke Prasa unable to make contributions to ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

When the lockdown stops, power cuts will start again

Business

Eskom says it will not approach government for more support

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.