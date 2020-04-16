National

Cape Town shuts some permit application offices after official tests positive for Covid-19

The city says measures are under way to implement the necessary interventions in line with SA's health protocols

16 April 2020 - 17:54 Bekezela Phakathi
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in SA. Picture: 123rf.com/betonstudio
The City of Cape Town has closed some of its permit application offices after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The offices are tasked with issuing permits during lockdown for informal (uncooked) food trading and spaza shops.

“A staff member who has been assisting at some of these facilities has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting it from a family member. The staff member is in quarantine,” the city said in a statement on Thursday.

It said as part of the precautionary measures, the following permit offices are closed until further notice: Strand Subcouncil office; Somerset West municipal office; Kuils River Subcouncil office; and the Khayelitsha Municipal Office and Training Centre.

The Lentegeur Administrative Building in Mitchells Plain andThe Plumstead Administration Building will be open on Friday.

The city said measures are under way to implement the necessary interventions in line with SA's health protocols and regulations before all the offices can reopen. This includes the isolation of other staff members who have had contact with the official who has tested positive, as well as the deep cleansing of the facilities.

“The closure seeks to protect both employees and the public from potential Covid-19 infections. In the meantime, anyone who has visited any of these offices in the last two weeks are encouraged to monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms.

“Should they, or anyone they are living with, present any symptoms, they should contact the provincial hotline to determine their nearest testing facility.”

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

