Landlords and large retailers locked in rental negotiations

Pepkor, the owner of Ackermans, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, Bradlows and Pep, along with TFG, which owns more than 2,500 Markham, Foschini and @Home stores, have interpreted this gazette as allowing them to lawfully not pay rent.

But commercial property industry bodies such as the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) maintain it is illegal to withhold all pay, especially as store assets remain in the malls. Landlords also have to keep shopping centres open so consumers can buy groceries and medicine, and this requires paying rates, electricity and security companies.

Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, said the large retailers and landlords had differing legal interpretations of whether rent was required.

“We understand that landlords and major retail tenants are exchanging legal opinions. Tenants believe that they are within their rights not to pay rent and landlords believe that is unlawful.”

Referring to the negotiations between the big property and retail players, Ndlovu said: “We hope … that both parties reach some sort of middle ground.”

Estienne de Klerk, SA Reit Association chair, said negotiations were “very constructive”.

“We are in discussions with these tenants. Clearly, no rental makes no legal sense.”

Property industry groups are working on a tenant assistance and retail relief proposal, he said. This could mean rental discounts or deferred payments, De Klerk said.

De Klerk, who is also CEO of Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest real estate company with close to R140bn of asset exposure, said details of the rental support plan would be announced later this week.

Multiple challenges

Landlords are facing multiple challenges with an oversupply of retail space, constrained consumers and the most recent rental loss from 23 Dion Wired stores being permanently shut. Landlords will be under even more pressure if about 750 Jet and Edgars stores do not reopen after the lockdown.

The head of TFG property, Brad Rothenburg, said in a statement they had taken legal advice before suspending payment.

“The decision was not taken lightly and has been guided by legal counsel.”

In a letter to landlords, Pepkor said it employed more than 56,000 people and would pay salaries before rent.