NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo and the curious case of Zuma’s doctor

Zondo and the curious case of Zuma's doctor Meeting the former president's doctor is proving to be a minefield for deputy chief justice

It has been nearly three months since deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo agreed to meet Jacob Zuma’s military doctor about the “very serious” medical condition the former president claims left him unable to testify at the state capture inquiry.

But the inquiry has now confirmed that Zondo has not taken Zuma up on that offer yet — a possible indication of his and his legal team’s growing awareness that this meeting has become a huge minefield for the commission.