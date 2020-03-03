Zuma persuades SCA to hear state-capture report costs appeal
Zondo inquiry will be watching as former president argues the high court was wrong to order that he pay the legal costs of his failed litigation
03 March 2020 - 18:35
After a string of expensive legal losses, former president Jacob Zuma has scored a potentially significant victory by persuading the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear his challenge to the estimated R10m personal costs order granted against him in his failed state-capture report litigation.
It is certain that the former head of state will use this hearing, now set for March 26, to again ventilate his arguments that the Zondo inquiry into state capture was established in an unconstitutional manner because he as president was not allowed to choose the judge who would preside over the commission.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now