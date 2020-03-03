National Zuma persuades SCA to hear state-capture report costs appeal Zondo inquiry will be watching as former president argues the high court was wrong to order that he pay the legal costs of his failed litigation BL PREMIUM

After a string of expensive legal losses, former president Jacob Zuma has scored a potentially significant victory by persuading the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear his challenge to the estimated R10m personal costs order granted against him in his failed state-capture report litigation.

It is certain that the former head of state will use this hearing, now set for March 26, to again ventilate his arguments that the Zondo inquiry into state capture was established in an unconstitutional manner because he as president was not allowed to choose the judge who would preside over the commission.