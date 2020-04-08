National

Cyril Ramaphosa puts minister on special leave for lockdown lunch

The president says nobody is above the law and has put Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on leave for two months, one of them without pay.

08 April 2020 - 11:25 Genevieve Quintal
UPDATED 08 April 2020 - 12:40
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: GCIS
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for violating the national lockdown regulations, after a photo of her sitting down for lunch during a visit to the home of disgraced former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana was circulated.

Ndabeni-Abrahams has been placed on two months leave, with one month unpaid, the presidency said on Wednesday. Ramaphosa has also directed Ndabeni-Abrahams to make a public apology to the country.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will act in Ndabeni-Abrahams’s position.

Manana, who, in 2018, was convicted of assaulting a woman at a nightclub, posted a photo of a group of people, including Ndabeni-Abrahams, having a meal during SA’s 21-day national lockdown. Manana is still a member of the ANC's national executive committee.

There has been a public outcry over Ndabeni-Abrahams’s conduct, at a time when some South Africans have been arrested for not adhering to the rules, with police and soldiers being accused of brutality in some cases.

The photo prompted Ramaphosa to summon Ndabeni-Abrahams to a meeting.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa expressed his disapproval of the minister’s actions, which undermined the requirement that all citizens stay at home and save SA from the spread of the coronavirus.

“The president accepted the minister’s apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered,” Diko said, adding that as to allegations that Ndabeni-Abrahams violated the lockdown regulations, “the law should take its course”. 

On Tuesday, Manana released a statement in which he tried to defend Ndabeni-Abrahams, saying that the minister arrived at his house to pick up personal protective equipment (PPE) for students who were working on Covid-19 digital services. He and his family were about to sit down to a meal and invited her to join them.

Ramaphosa said the nationwide lockdown called for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans and members of the executive carried a special responsibility in setting an example.

“None of us — not least a member of the national executive — should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation,” the president said. “I am satisfied that minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no-one is above the law.”

In a video on Wednesday, a visibly upset-looking Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to Ramaphosa, the national command council and the country.

“I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions,” she said.

“I hope the president and you South Africans will find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams acknowledged that Ramaphosa had placed her on special leave and undertook to abide to the conditions of the leave.

Meanwhile, the ANC said it supported Ramaphosa's decision against Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“The ANC calls on all its deployees and the rest of society to respect and abide by the letter and spirit of all lockdown regulations in order to effectively disrupt the chain of transmission occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic,” spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Ndabeni-Abrahams summoned by Ramaphosa over lockdown lunch visit

The communications minister has been pictured not maintaining the 1m social-distancing requirement, to the president’s concern
National
23 hours ago

State says it is not spying on citizens through Covid-19 tracing

Amended regulations allow for tracing of location and movements of Covid-19 positive patients and contacts
National
5 days ago

How Ndabeni-Abrahams aims to take communications into the future

Minister prepares her department and state entities, such as the SABC and Post Office, for the fourth industrial revolution
National
2 days ago

Government orders Icasa to issue new spectrum for lockdown period

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams gazettes interventions that the communications department will make to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic ...
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo and the curious case of ...
National
2.
Desperate small businesses scramble for Rupert ...
National
3.
UIF’s R30bn support for workers hit by the ...
National
4.
Amcu rules out mines returning to limited ...
National
5.
Support for ailing tourism sector will be guided ...
National

Related Articles

Mbalula, under pressure from taxis, almost gets mask issue right

Features

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Attention-hungry Fikile Mbalula’s decisions veer from bad to ...

Opinion / Columnists

Fikile Mbalula relaxes Covid-19 regulations for taxi industry

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.