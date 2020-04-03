Mbalula, under pressure from taxis, almost gets mask issue right

And, as the SA Medical Association has pointed out in recent days, there is a shortage of N95 masks, which are also needed by doctors treating tuberculosis patients.

Thankfully, someone powerful enough, who was aware of the severe mask shortage, must have called Mbalula because, just a few hours later, he backtracked. Again, he reiterated that taxis can be a maximum of 70% full — but he casually added that the government will help source masks.

Still, even that 70% occupancy is too much, says the SA Medical Association and College of Medicine Public Health, if you want to limit virus infections.

And yet, Mbalula was actually right in one sense: the evidence increasingly shows that masks may help to reduce the spread of the virus. It’s something that health minister Zweli Mkhize keeps saying publicly.

At the very least, masks should stop people touching their faces, which is the easiest way in which the Covid-19 virus transfers from their hands into their mouth or eyes, from where it can then travel to their lungs.

In the middle of January, when the outbreak began, Taiwan mandated 15 manufacturers to begin ramping up the production of masks. Taiwan limited the quantities of masks that people could buy and today, the country is producing 10-million masks per day.

The conventional thinking on masks has shifted. Initially, the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said that masks should only be kept for the sick, their caregivers and doctors and nurses. Now, the CDC is thinking of changing its guidance to suggesting that everyone wears masks. It makes sense: it can keep a sick individual, who is unaware they have Covid-19, from spreading it when sneezing or spitting.

Fabric masks, however, don’t work as well as surgical masks. Much depends on the weave and the layers of fabric

Still, the Western Cape Department of Health, which consulted with a number of top scientists and doctors including Professor Shaheen Mehtar and Dr Kerrin Beg, suggests that fabric masks may just be a partial solution to protect the public while keeping the surgical masks for health professionals.