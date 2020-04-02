Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Attention-hungry Fikile Mbalula’s decisions veer from bad to bizarre Transport minister puts people at risk of coronavirus infection when he panders to the minibus industry and his own ego BL PREMIUM

Fikile Mbalula never lets anything come between himself and a photo op — not even the dreaded coronavirus.

When the 21-day national lockdown kicked in last week Mbalula, the transport minister, confidently stated at a press briefing that it was not time for “razzmatazz” — a nickname given to him when he was sports minister — but for fixing.