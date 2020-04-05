Fitch adds to Covid-19 pain
05 April 2020 - 05:05
One week into the lockdown and SA has lost another round in the ratings war with Fitch downgrading SA's rating on Friday afternoon to take it further into junk territory.
The decision by Fitch follows a week after Moody's became the last of the three big ratings agencies to junk SA.
