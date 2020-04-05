National

Western Cape allocates R53m to food relief efforts amid lockdown

The funding will go towards providing food parcels and cooked meals

05 April 2020 - 17:19 Odwa Mjo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Western Cape will allocate an additional  R53m towards funding emergency food relief programmes as the province battles a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The funding, which was approved by the Western Cape Treasury at the weekend, will go towards providing food parcels and cooked meals across the province as the country remains under lockdown.

“We know that the lockdown is tough on everyone and is affecting on the livelihoods of many families across the Western Cape. That is why we are working hard to ensure that no-one goes hungry during this difficult time and that we are all able to play our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” premier Alan Winde said in a statement on Sunday.

“We have therefore taken a number of emergency steps to ensure our residents get the nutrition they need,” he said.

The province plans to allocate R20m to distributing 50,000 food parcels, which will be facilitated by the department of social development. The department will also get R5m to cater an additional 10,000 cooked meals per day for a month.  

“Only a whole-of-society approach through the efforts of all spheres of society can help curb the pressure we experience on our available services,”  social development MEC Sharna Fernandez said.

Up to R10m will go towards increasing the number of people receiving food from existing feeding schemes to more than 6,500. The provincial government said it also would reactivate the Early Childhood Development (ECD) feeding schemes which will feed up to 80,000 children a day.

The department of education in the province will launch an R18m special school feeding programme which will run from April 8 until April 20.  

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the department will be working with service providers to ensure that children who normally qualify for  the national school feeding programme will receive meals.

“The National School Nutrition Programme feeds about 483,000 of our poorer learners. We need to get to as many learners as possible in this very difficult time.” 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Why Mbalula relaxed public transport Covid-19 regulations

The transport minister says adjustments for minibus taxis are necessary as they were informed by ‘conditions on the ground’
National
2 days ago

DA, EFF and FF Plus welcome lockdown to fight Covid-19

‘The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives,’ says DA leader John ...
National
1 week ago

Covid-19 fallout measures are not enough, government told

There are problems with UIF capacity to pay out benefits and society’s poorest are not being provided for
National
2 days ago

State says it is not spying on citizens through Covid-19 tracing

Amended regulations allow for tracing of location and movements of Covid-19 positive patients and contacts
National
3 days ago

Consumers to face Covid-19 fallout on the back foot

Latest data from credit bureaus shows loan amounts and delinquencies rising amid an economy in recession
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown to hit Eskom’s revenue by R3bn
National
2.
Landlords and large retailers locked in rental ...
National
3.
SA’s Covid-19 infections now at 1,655, death toll ...
National
4.
Two Covid-19 doctors ‘forced’ into a Limpopo ...
National
5.
Consumers to face Covid-19 fallout on the back ...
National

Related Articles

SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases up 80 to 1,585, Eastern Cape up to 25

National

WATCH: Competing with Covid-19

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Covid-19 screening and testing drive to continue

Politics

Ramaphosa defends police and SANDF in Covid-19 crackdown

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.