Western Cape allocates R53m to food relief efforts amid lockdown

The Western Cape will allocate an additional R53m towards funding emergency food relief programmes as the province battles a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The funding, which was approved by the Western Cape Treasury at the weekend, will go towards providing food parcels and cooked meals across the province as the country remains under lockdown.

“We know that the lockdown is tough on everyone and is affecting on the livelihoods of many families across the Western Cape. That is why we are working hard to ensure that no-one goes hungry during this difficult time and that we are all able to play our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” premier Alan Winde said in a statement on Sunday.