Ramaphosa defends police and SANDF in Covid-19 crackdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the conduct of the 18,000 police and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel enforcing the government’s Covid-19 shutdown regulations — and maintains that he has “no specific knowledge” of law enforcement officials behaving unconstitutionally.

While stressing that he does not take the allegations of police and defence force “abuse of power” — made in an urgent court application in the Pretoria high court by the Fair and Equitable Society (FES) NGO — “lightly”, the president said its application “simply alleges abuse without any specificities”. He described the FES’s case as “misconceived”.

As of Friday afternoon, eight people had reportedly died as a consequence of law enforcement actions during the shutdown, in contrast to the seven people who have died as a result of Covid-19 itself. These incidents are under investigation by police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The FES wants the court to order that members of the police and defence force violated the constitutional rights of South Africans, the SA Police Service Act, and Government Gazette in using violence, excessive force, torture and assault in enforcing the regulations.

Using videos sourced largely from social media, as well as news reports, the FES maintains there is clear evidence that police and defence force members have acted unconstitutionally in their enforcement of the state’s shutdown regulations.

It wants law enforcement to be interdicted from engaging in such conduct in the future and has asked the Pretoria high court to rule that “the state of disaster as declared by the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs under Government Gazette has not and does not suspend constitutional rights of all South Africans”.

“I have no reason to believe that they have acted unlawfully, and in the event that there may be incidents of unlawful conduct on their part, such conduct must be reported to the relevant authorities,” the president said in papers filed at the Pretoria high court on Friday afternoon.