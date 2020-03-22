National

Zimbabwe slashes Eskom debt to R70,6m

22 March 2020 - 18:07 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS

Zimbabwe has slashed its debt to power utility Eskom to  R70,56m ($4m) from $33m, the state-owned Sunday Mail newspaper reported, citing energy minister Fortune Chasi.

“We are making payments religiously,” Chasi was quoted as saying. “We have reduced the debt to $4m or thereabouts. We are also working on further reducing our indebtedness to Mozambique.”

The southern African nation is reliant on imports from SA and Mozambique to augment power supplies. Power cuts can last up to 18 hours daily after a drought reduced Lake Kariba’s water levels and as frequent plant breakdowns occur at the thermal power station in Hwange.

Chasi said expansion work at the Hwange power station were facing delays due to the affect of the coronavirus, which curtailed movement of workers from China.

Bloomberg

