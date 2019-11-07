Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

SA’s neighbours owe Eskom over R600m

Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Zambia are battling to pay their debt to Eskom, but Eskom also owes Zambia some money, too

07 November 2019 - 13:22
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Foreign governments owe Eskom R632m in outstanding payments, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said in a reply to a parliamentary question published on Thursday.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone, who asked the question, said Gordhan’s reply revealed that that the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) owes Eskom R322m; the Mozambican national utility owes R221m; and the Zambian one R89m.

Gordhan said that due to Zimbabwe’s economic and political challenges it has been unable to honour its debt obligations.

“Eskom and Zesa currently have a payment plan agreement for the settlement of the debt and Zesa is paying off the debt as per the agreement.

In the case of the Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), which Eskom supplies with standby power, Gordhan said: “The utility has financial constraints due to their generation mix, which includes independent power producers (IPPs) that are contracted on a take-or-pay basis.”

A take-or-pay basis means that the utility must buy power from the IPPs even when the grid does not require it.

In the case of Zambia, utility Zesco owes Eskom for power supplied during a previous drought, while Eskom owes Zesco “for an energy imbalance [arising] out of managing the regional system”. The two parties are in negotiation over a payment plan.

Gordhan said “funds could assist minimally with Eskom’s cash flows” and that “Eskom will ensure future contracts are designed to avoid build-up of debt”.

Mazzone disagrees that the collection of these debts would have “minimal impact”.

“The reality is that every cent counts when the power utility has a mountain of debt in the area of more than R420bn. Half a billion rand is an astonishing amount of money and could, in the long term, go a long way in stabilising the financial woes at Eskom,” she said.

Mazzone said she has written to Gordhan to request that the payment plans are made public.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Numsa and NUM work together to tackle Eskom’s unbundling

One expert agrees with the unions that splitting up Eskom will not solve its problems, and will simply create ‘four bunches of crooks’
National
21 hours ago

South32 sale hinges on a better Eskom coal deal

Seriti Resources poised to become SA’s second-largest coal producer after Exxaro
Companies
1 day ago

Eskom bonds punished as investors clamour for faster turnaround

Many want to see more action on operational and organisational changes meant to return the company to sustainability
National
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
SA’s neighbours owe Eskom over R600m
National
2.
Platinum deal hinges on ‘minor’ issues, Amcu says
National / Labour
3.
National Assembly adopts political party funding ...
National
4.
Thales turns to top court over stay of ...
National

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Those who clamour for job cuts won’t tolerate power cuts

Opinion

CAROL PATON: Our fiscal captains have 73 days to get their act together

Opinion

Moody’s lowers Eskom’s junk rating on restructuring doubts

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.