Government can impose a lockdown under a national state of disaster

The government, business, labour and other stakeholders are carefully scrutinising the legislation through which a full lockdown can take place.

Given the rapid increase in the number of people affected by the coronavirus in SA, the question most people are asking now is whether the country will join heavily hit countries such as China and Italy and go into a lockdown.

According to legal experts, this could be done either through the Disaster Management Act which is the most likely mechansims or by imposing a state of emergency.

In a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the SA government last week declared a national state of disaster, which has resulted in myriad of regulations being put in place. Among these is the restriction on gatherings of more than 100 people and the times at which alcohol can be sold. The government has also released some R450m in immediately available disaster funds.

On Saturday, the government announced that 240 people had tested positive for Covid-19. The majority of these infections were in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, which is also its economic hub, contributing more than a third of SA’s GDP.