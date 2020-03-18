An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of The Capital Hotels & Apartments we would like to commend you on a decisive and impressive address to the nation on Sunday evening. The scale of the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented and our economy and small and medium size businesses will be hard hit.

The finance, tourism, hospitality, retail and entertainment industries are likely to take the biggest knock. Our home-grown SA hotel chain has already received more than 60% cancellations for the next two months.

We know we are not alone, and in light of this we would like to offer our assistance. We firmly believe there is no point sitting idle, when the country requires all hands on deck, quickly.

We have launched the following, effective immediately, to help:

Sanitised sanctuaries

A safe zone for South Africans to live and work from, without worry. We have a safe apartment hotel environment, where our entire supply chain (including food) has been secured for safe living. We welcome families and corporates who want to live-hassle free during this period.

Self-isolation hotels

A haven for anyone needing to self-isolate for 14 days or until they have been cleared. We have created this for travellers who may need a temporary safe place to stay away from their colleagues, family and friends.

We have also reduced the price of the rooms and apartments at these establishments to cost price while at the same time protecting the employment of all our staff during this volatile and uncertain period. Guests can choose single rooms, two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartments.