DA wants court to set aside dissolution of Tshwane council

The DA wants the high court to review and set aside the decision by the Gauteng provincial government to dissolve the Tshwane council following months of political turmoil.

In court papers filed in Pretoria on Friday, the DA also asked the court to order that councillors from the EFF and the ANC “comply with their statutory obligations to attend and remain in attendance at meetings of the council”.

The metro was placed under administration last week after the council had effectively become dysfunctional. Council meetings have collapsed since November last year, and the metro currently has no mayor, no mayoral council and no city manager.

The dissolution of the council is set to take effect next week, after which fresh elections would have to be held within 90 days. This would come about a year before the next local government elections to be held in 2021.

The DA has placed the blame for the collapsing of council squarely at the feet of the ANC and the EFF, while the two opposition parties have blamed the DA-led coalition for the metro’s dysfunction.